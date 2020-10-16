BC Votes 2020: Meet your Boundary Similkameen candidates

A round up of candidates’ bios, responses to our questions, and more

Advance polls are now open for the 2020 B.C. election. (Black Press File)

As part of our B.C. election coverage, Black Press has interviewed the candidates running in the Boundary-Similkameen riding.

Over the last few weeks, our reporters from across the riding have been putting together the information our readers need to know to make an informed decision.

In addition to short bios from the candidates, Black Press has also interviewed them, and gathered their answers.

The candidates in the running for MLA of the Boundary-Similkameen can be found through the links below.

Petra Veintimilla, BC Liberal

Roly Russell, BC NDP

Darryl Seres, BC Conservative

Arlyn Greig, Wexit BC.

It is to be noted that the Wexit BC party retracted their endorsement of Greig as a candidate on Oct. 9. However, per the deadlines set out in the Election Act, she will still appear on the ballot as a candidate for that party.

Additional coverage of the candidates can be found below.

Boundary Similkameen all-candidates forum hosted by the Boundary Country Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The candidates will be participating in a second Zoom forum focused on health care next week.

Advanced voting in the riding is now open. For the details of where to vote in your community, take a look at the links below.

Boundary

Grand Forks

Keremeos, Oliver and Osoyoos

