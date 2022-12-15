PODCAST: NFL’s ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ suddenly very relevant for San Francisco 49ers

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf share their thoughts as the NFL playoff race heats up.

Discussion includes Brock Purdy’s unlikely rise to QB1 status in San Francisco, the post-season chances for the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson’s head injury and more.

