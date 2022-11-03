Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: Black Press insiders Haluschak, Wolf review first half of 2022 NFL season

NFL REPORT: Talk includes Russell Wilson, Geno Smith and MVP choices

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts. More NFL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf offer their thoughts as the NFL season approaches the halfway point of the 2022 season.

Discussion includes the surprising Seattle Seahawks, winning with a solid rookie class and QB Geno Smith at the helm; the future for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers; Russell Wilson’s struggles in Denver and more.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

NFLPodcastsSeattle Seahawks

Previous story
PODCAST: Dr. Reka Gustafson talks HIV, COVID, the toxic drug crisis and mental health

Just Posted

Fireworks, bonfire, lots of kids.. young and old, kettle corn, hot chocolate and great weather. What more could you want at the Grand Forks Rotary Bonfire? All photos taken on Monday, October 31 by Chris Hammett unless otherwise indicated.
Weather couldn’t have been better for Trick or Treaters.

Darla Smith, then 11 years old, receives her first COVID-19 vaccination in 2021 in Vernon. Child vaccine rates in Interior Health are among the lowest in B.C. Photo: Jennifer Smith
After one year of child COVID-19 vaccines, most kids in Interior Health remain unprotected

KC workers showing polypro pellets. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay company partners to ‘Close the Loop’ for recycled plastic

Our group, as we approach the mill photo:Chris Hammett
Sustainable Forestry in the Boundary Part 2