The ‘Way it Was’ in 1997: Downtown break-ins prompt public meeting

A weekly look back at the Way it Was from the Grand Forks Gazette archives

Way it Was is a weekly column looking at archives from the Grand Forks Gazette. (Pixabay.com photo)

1907

Winner of the 100-yard swimming race at the Curlew Lake picnic was W.E. Plummer of Grand Forks.

1912

Contract for the construction of stations, water tanks and section houses on the Kettle Valley Railway, west from Midway, was awarded to Wm. Bonthron on Grand Forks.

1917

Of 51 recruits examined here by the Medical Board this week, 34 met the necessary requirements.

1922

Under the direction of Grand Chancellor R.J. Gardner of Grand Forks, the Knights of Pythias of British Columbia were planning a music festival to be held in Vancouver in the early spring.

1927

A dispatch received from Anyox gave the following information: “The Granby Co. blew in its first smelter at Grand Forks in 1901, with a capacity of 300 tons per day. In the same year, the B.C. Copper Co. built a smelter at Greenwood with a capacity of 500 tons a day.”

1937

Knights of Pythias-Boundary district met in Grand Forks for their quarterly convention.

1942

A.F. Crowe, D. McPherson and R. Campbell prepared and presented a brief to the Post-War Rehabilitation Council, which held sittings in the Grand Forks courthouse, reflecting the opinions of local organizations regarding provisions for the care of returning soldiers.

1947

Some 80 people attended the Holy Trinity Harvest supper held at the parish hall, where the Ven. Archdeacon B.C. Resker was the guest speaker.

1952

Ronnie Ogloff, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mickey Ogloff, died after an accident at his parents’ farm when he was pinned beneath a stone boat.

1957

Emily D’Andrea, Miss Brown Creek, was chosen as this year’s Fall Fair Queen.

1962

Some 400 citizens attended a meeting sponsored by the Jaycees to formulate a recommendation to Attorney General Bonner regarding the disposition of Freedomites on trek towards the Coast.

1967

The local RCMP detachment received reports of bears having been sighted in the immediate area of the city dump.

1977

Conversion of the former Chilko building into a vegetable processing and cold storage facility is now underway, according to Leader Potato Associates Ltd.

1982

Fire completely destroyed the JC Store, Gulf station and adjoining living quarters at Christina Lake.

1987

Robert Watson, 43, an Alberta prison escapee charged with kidnapping a Grand Forks woman, appeared in Nelson Provincial Court. He was remanded in custody until Oct. 5.

1992

Border Bruin hopeful Danielle Dube played in three exhibition games, becoming the first female to play in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League and only the third to play junior hockey in all of Canada.

1997

Downtown break-ins prompt a group of more than 50 people to attend a meeting at Del’s Bistro to discuss ways to stop the problem. Some suggest a curfew for young people.

2002

Earlier this spring, Brian Taylor and Brian McAndrew had the realization that the time was right to launch a magazine devoted to medical marijuana; Cannabis Health journal is the product of their effort and this Saturday they will have an open house to launch the magazine.

2007

The BC Federation for Labour and other social groups are placing pressure on the provincial government to raise the minimum wage from $8 per hour to $10. Wages in the Boundary are generally less than a similar business in the Okanagan, said Cher Wyers, manager of the Grand Forks Chamber of Commerce. Jim Sinclair, president of the BC federation, said he doesn’t expect that a minimum wage increase would have a great impact on local business.

2012

The second phase of the Kettle River Watershed Management Plan is underway with a public meeting entitled “Rethinking our Water Ways” at the Rock Creek Fairgrounds. Phase two of the plan is to connect with the public, the stakeholders and the people around the watershed.

2017

The Kettle Valley Food Co-op hosted the annual Harvest Festival at the Boundary Museum on Saturday. The day’s entertainment included Irish dancers and music on the main stage, a farmer’s race, plenty to eat as well as vendors to shop.

