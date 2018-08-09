(Screenshot from Netflix)

Parts Unknown and the power of food

Reporter Kate Saylors writes about her newest Netflix obsession: Anthony Bourdain.

Everyone staying cool out there?

This part of the summer is when I start getting antsy for fall. It’s hot out, too hot out, and fall is my favourite season. But to combat the feelings of Thanksgiving-or-bust, I made a big jug of iced coffee over the weekend, froze about half into popsicles, and sat outside over the long weekend enjoying this greatest of ideas. Summer certainly isn’t all bad.

To accompany my popsicle as I try in vain to stay cool, this week I’ve been watching a new series on Netflix. Parts Unknown first aired on CNN, and is hosted by Anthony Bourdain. Bourdain died earlier this year, and prior to his death, I wasn’t overly familiar with his work. But Parts Unknown was recently added to the selection of shows available, and to be honest, I’d already finished watching Grey’s Anatomy through for the second time. Maybe I needed to watch something with a little substance.

Part travel documentary, part food show, Bourdain explores the far flung corners of the globe with abandon, and with plenty of food. The show is captivating, each episode taking the viewer on a new journey to a new city, a new cuisine, a new culture – and the new issues that come along with it.

He explored post-colonialism and the realities of killing your food in the Congo, racism and true Southern cooking in the Mississippi Delta, Putin and vodka in Moscow on the eve of the Sochi Olympics, and economic collapse and barbecue in Detroit.

Bourdain was well-known as a chef in New York City; he was also an accomplished writer. But I was skeptical about this show when I started watching: what would this man’s perspective bring to the conversation? How would he convey culture without dumbing it down? Can you really convey the nuance of a country, or even a city, in an hour?

One of my favourite episodes so far is in season 3, when Bourdain and co. go to Mexico City. Bourdain explores cartel and gang violence through the lens of photographers and journalists who have witnessed and been subject to the violence that plagues the city, far from the beautiful resorts most of us know. And, of course, there is the food: it makes your mouth water just watching, and I swear you can almost smell it through the screen.

As I’ve watched, I’ve been pleased with how Bourdain handled the complexities of each culture he explored. Food is ostensibly the point of the show; Bourdain eats, and eats and eats. But more importantly is the way people gather around the table and around the food to have these difficult, often funny but serious conversations about culture, politics, war, propaganda, racism and the future. Bourdain turns his nose up at nothing, seeming to recognize that food is often how we bridge the cultural divide.

My other, non-Netflix related plans this week include CannaFest, taking a nice long swim at Christina Lake and writing some stories that I’m excited about. How are you planning to spend the last few weeks of summer?

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Private health care crackdown touches painful nerve
Next story
LETTER: Sir John A. Macdonald’s role in residential schools

Just Posted

Heat warning issued for West Kootenay

Temperatures may reach 40 degrees on Thursday

Coroners Service recovers body from Trans Canada

The man was in his late 20s, but the death is not suspicious.

Salmo-area homes put on fire evac alert

Active fire at Sheep Creek prompts alert

How well do you really know British Columbia?

To celebrate B.C. Day, take this 20-question test to find out how much you know about our province

In Conversation with Tom Cochrane

The Gazette spoke with the “Life is a Highway” artist before he appears at CannaFest next week.

Not just loaves of bread: Corgis look to shine at inaugural race

Peanut and Waffles will duke it out for the $500 grand prize at the Vancouver horse track

Stay safe while enjoying outdoor festivals

B.C. is facing a public health overdose emergency.

Man with links to Canadian politicians ordered to pay $8M in fraud case

Immigration consultant Paul Se Hui Oei had collected $5 million in fraudulent investments

Shambhala Music Festival unlikely to be affected by nearby wildfire

The MacArthur Creek fire is 10 kilometres east of the annual event

Alleged traffickers throw drugs out car window as B.C. RCMP arrive

Three people arrested in Nanaimo after RCMP were alerted to suspicious behaviour

Illegal campfires prompt $48,000 in fines over B.C. Day weekend

Violation tickets start at $1,450 but can add up quickly if an unlawful flame starts a wildfire

LETTER: Sir John A. Macdonald’s role in residential schools

Canada’s first prime minister was progressive for his time

3rd strong earthquake shakes Lombok as death toll tops 300

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake caused panic, damage to buildings, landslides and injuries

Police call B.C. pharmacy’s use of panic button ‘unnecessary’

Pharmacist should have used 911 or non-emergency numbers when pharmacist felt they needed to push.

Most Read