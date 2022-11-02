OPINION: Open letter to BC Electoral Boundaries Commission

Editor, The Gazette:

Open letter to BC Electoral Boundaries Commission

Re: Proposed Update to BC’s Provincial Electoral Districts

On behalf of Council of the City of Greenwood, I am writing to express our local government’s concerns over the proposed changes to the provincial electoral district boundaries for the Kootenay West riding.

The proposed changes to the Kootenay West riding with the inclusion of Christina Lake is a regional concern.

Christina Lake is clearly a Boundary regional community; the proposed change does not make any rational sense.

The Paulson Summit is a significant geographical divide between West Kootenay and Boundary regions.

Council of the City of Greenwood requests that the BC Electoral Boundaries Commission reconsider this proposed boundary change, and fully support and agree with the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary’s Board of Directors’ issues of concern with this proposal.

Yours truly,

Barry Noll, Mayor

City of Greenwood