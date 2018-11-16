Letter: City hall flag needs to be replaced

Editor, the Gazette:

As a veteran and a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 59, I was appalled with the Canadian flag flying at our City Hall on Sunday.

The Canadian flag is there to unify our country and I was very embarrassed as I set up for our annual Remembrance Day service and noted the torn, tattered, stained state that our flag is in.

Mayor Taylor and council please make this a priority for our city, which has gone through so much, and purchase immediately a Canadian flag. Our city deserves it!

Sandra Doody,

Grand Forks