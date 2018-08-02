File photo

Format change coming to Gazette , Black Press papers

The new format will be slightly smaller, and easier to handle.

Things are looking a little different around here.

For many of us, newspaper evoke a strong sense of nostalgia: flipping through the pages while you enjoy your morning coffee, reading up on the latest community news. It is, and always has been, a great way to start the day.

As much as we enjoy the nostalgia, change is inevitable and we’re making a major one.

Starting Wednesday, Aug. 1, the Grand Forks Gazette is changing its sizing. Going forward, our paper will be printed with a shorter and more modern format, resembling a magazine. This new size will be easier to hold and flip through. What won’t change is our same great mix of local news, event coverage and online content.

This change will be consistent across the Gazette, the Boundary Creek Times, and all other Black Press Media news publications. Black Press Media remains committed to being environmentally friendly by continuing to print on recycled newspaper with vegetable-based inks that make the paper safe for use in your gardens and compost.

As always, you can count on us to provide you with local community news, sports and event coverage as well as detailed classifieds and information on a wide variety of local advertisers. Thank you for your continued support of your community newspaper.

