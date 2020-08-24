August 24, 2020

Samantha Rose Bialon, born and raised in Grand Forks, BC passed away suddenly. She was the mother of two girls, Willow and Chelsea.

Left behind to mourn her loss is a sister Jaime and brother Eric, numerous cousins, aunts and uncles, most of all her grieving father.

She never got to reach her potential. Her dream of seeing her children grow up will never be. She was beloved and treasured. Gone is a beautiful woman, daughter, mother, sister and niece.

May you find comfort and peace in the arms of the angels and leave your sadness behind.