June 30, 1938 – December 16, 2020

Born on June 30, 1938, in Slocan Park, BC, Paul Papove went to be with the Lord on December 16, 2020, at the age of 82.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Malanya, and their three children: Lil (Brian) Greene of Chilliwack, BC, Darlene Carson (Warren Fowell) of Cranbrook, BC, and Randy Papove of Kelowna, BC; as well as four grandchildren Jonathon, Kailey, Adam and Jessica; and four great-grandchildren Conrad, Olia, Enoch, and Isaac.

Sadly, he was predeceased by his grandson Cameron Carson (d. 2018) and by three brothers Bill, Fred, and Ken.

A recorded Funeral Service was held to honour Paul on December 22, 2020.

