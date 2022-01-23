January 23, 2022

1945 – 2021

The family of Norman Andreassen are saddened to announce his passing at age 76, of heart failure brought on by congestive cardiac disease.

Norman was predeceased by his parents Einar and Mary, his sister, Carol and his brother, Gerry. He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Patricia, Dale, Clayton, Paul, Karen, Kari and Ben. He will be fondly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Born in New Westminster, Norman grew up in Burnaby, BC. After public school, he studied broadcasting at the British Columbia Institute of Technology and worked in radio and television for most of his career. His career in broadcasting had him working in Prince Rupert and Terrace, BC; Edmonton and Grande Prairie, Alberta and in Brandon, Manitoba.

Norman was a kind and thoughtful person who had a wonderful sense of humor and an infectious laugh. We will miss you, dear brother.

Norman will be laid to rest in the Evergreen Cemetery in Grand Forks, BC on January 27, 2022 at noon.Obituary