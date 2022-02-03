In Loving Memory (1930-2022) ~

A life well lived leaves its

Gentle pattern on the

Hearts of all…

And the world is a lovelier

Place because one person

Touched it with warmth

And goodness and grace.

-Jessica St. James

Molly’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to the Verigin family for their calls of support and prayers. Mom had a special place in her heart for them!

Thank you to Larry Jmaiff for his guidance and helpfulness; the gravediggers for preparing mom’s final resting place; the Psalmists and singers whose singing mom always enjoyed; the staff of Boundary Lodge and the hospital for their excellent attention to mom; the Baker Funeral Home for their care of mom.

We thank those who phoned, sent flowers, cards and food; who came to the viewing and cemetery to pay their final respects to mom.

Elaine, Wally and NaidaObituary