In Loving Memory (1930-2022) ~
A life well lived leaves its
Gentle pattern on the
Hearts of all…
And the world is a lovelier
Place because one person
Touched it with warmth
And goodness and grace.
-Jessica St. James
Molly’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to the Verigin family for their calls of support and prayers. Mom had a special place in her heart for them!
Thank you to Larry Jmaiff for his guidance and helpfulness; the gravediggers for preparing mom’s final resting place; the Psalmists and singers whose singing mom always enjoyed; the staff of Boundary Lodge and the hospital for their excellent attention to mom; the Baker Funeral Home for their care of mom.
We thank those who phoned, sent flowers, cards and food; who came to the viewing and cemetery to pay their final respects to mom.
Elaine, Wally and NaidaObituary