March 7, 1931 – January 12, 2020

On January 12, 2020, Michael Arthur Causley passed away at Mariposa Gardens in Osoyoos, B.C. at 88 years of age.

Mike was born to Arthur and Phyllis Causley on March 7, 1931 in Uckfield, Sussex, England, the older of their two children. After completing his schooling, Mike joined the Royal Navy and upon his discharge, moved to Nairobi in East Africa. He later returned to England, marrying Jean Durrant in 1952, and they both returned to Africa. They emigrated to Canada in 1956, settling in Richmond, BC, later moving to Osoyoos, Oliver and finally Grand Forks.

Mike was a contractor for most of his life. He had a painting and wallpaper business, constructed houses and was an accomplished woodworker, making many beautiful pieces of furniture over the years.

He is predeceased by his wife Jean in 2018 and survived by his sister, Claire Hurst (Ray), daughter Tina Flanagan (Dennis) and son David Causley, grandsons Mike Petreny (Lorina) and Brian Petreny (Cassie), great-grandchildren Isaac, James, Sidney, Boone and Sarah, as well as nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the nursing staff at Annesley Cottage at Hardy View Lodge, Grand Forks and Mariposa Gardens, Osoyoos for their compassionate care.

Memorial service to be held at a later date.

