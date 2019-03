March 22, 2019

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our mom, Marj Mack. She is survived by her children, Marie (Reg) Currie, Ron, Lenora, and Sherri. Her grandchildren Evelyn, Catherine, Marc, Joshua, Jesse and Lucas. Mom loved her grandchildren and loved fishing. That brought her joy . Rest in peace now mom. We will always love you.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Vancouver Children’s Hospital.