Marilyn Anne Whitelock













March 29, 1942 – December 16, 2021

Marilyn Anne Whitelock, March 29 1942 (the computer lady) passed Dec. 16 2021 from diabetes. Survived by family in Ontario, Alberta, and B.C. Because of travel restrictions memorial will be announced at a later date.

Thanks to Dr. Mark and staff at Boundry Hospital for their care and kindness.

Gerry Whitelock