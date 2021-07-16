Margaret ‘Peggy’ Russell

A Memorial service will be held on July 31, 2021 for any family and friends wishing to attend. It will be held at the Grand Forks Funeral Home @ 1 pm. Peggy was a long time Grand Forks resident of 50 years. Donations in lieu of flowers can be given to a charity of your choice.

Your condolences will be approved within one business day. You will need a valid Facebook account. Please email us if you have any questions.
Go Back To Obituaries