Margaret Constance Ann Russell passed away peacefully at the age of 88. She was predeceased by her husband Fred, parents William and Mary Sharpe, brother Jack and sisters Dot and Kathleen. She is survived by her five sons Colin (Sheelagh), Daniel (Lila), Paul (Kathy), David, and Michael (Avis) along with ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren all of whom she deeply loved.

Mum was born in Lacombe, Alberta. She grew up on her parent’s ‘quarter section’ where she tended numerous farm animals (with special attention to the chickens!). From an early age, Mum’s father, Bill, called her his “little Peg”, and from then on Mum was Peggy to all her friends and family. Mum’s parents moved to Salmon Arm when she was 17 and after completing Senior Matriculation, she attended Normal School in Victoria earning her teacher’s diploma. Always wanting to see the north, she pulled out a map and chose New Hazelton for her first teaching position.

After a stint in New Hazelton, Mum moved on to Terrace and during a weekend getaway with friends she met her future husband Fred, an Assistant Forest Ranger in Kitimat. Mum took her next position in Prince Rupert to be closer to Fred who was stationed there and in 1955 they traveled south to Salmon Arm and were married on December 22. Mum followed Fred to Ranger School where their first son was born. Four more sons followed over the years as the family moved around southern BC. In 1969 the family moved to Grand Forks, B.C. where they retired. In 2018, due to health issues, Mum moved to Kamloops.

Mum had many friends in Grand Forks and was active for many years in the church community. She was very busy being a dedicated and wonderful Mum, hobby farmer (with special attention to the chickens) and gardener. Mum always welcomed everyone in for a cup of tea, a glass of wine, or maybe a quick turn around the floor to Don Williams playing on the stereo. At the age of 70 Mum went for the first of many floats down the Kettle River with her family. She loved this immensely. Not bad for a non-swimmer.

She will be very sadly missed by her family and friends. A celebration of life will be held in Grand Forks at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.