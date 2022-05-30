Lorne Plotnikoff













November 1955 ~ February 2022.

It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts that we share the passing of our father and brother, Lorne Plotnikoff due to a tragic accident.

Lorne is survived by his loving son Ryan and brother Frank and family, sister Verna and family, many cousins and friends.

Words cannot express our gratitude for the phone calls and support that we have received.

There will be no service as per his wishes.

May he rest in peace.