Josie Quinn Wheaton was born Jan 20, 1998 arm straight up in the air first, like “I’m here world” and that is how she lived!

She was involved in many sports, theatre groups, 4-H and loved spending hours @ the family beach making concoctions, kayaking, fishing, diving and spending time with family & close friends in her younger years and then enjoyed hanging out on the floaties with family, attempted back flips off the paddle boat and summer games. She was a WATER baby, even tattooed water droplets and an Aquarius sign on her ankle along with a full sleeve mermaid tattoo.

She always made everyone laugh and was the life of all the family gatherings, camping trips, midnight tracker rides and dance offs! She never missed a mud hole while dirt biking, quading or on the side by side. Josie loved her niece & nephew cousins endlessly. She would do anything for her babies/chicken nuggets and looked forward to coming home to spend time with them.

Aunty/ Cuz Jos Josie did soooo many things in her short 22 years and was never not going to put her best into everything. She lived her life without regrets. She traveled to Thailand on her own for short time. Josie was an excellent dog groomer. She excelled in sales and event promoting.

She was always there to keep you in check but was passionate about supporting people that needed it.

Josie started working at a young age where she brought home a puppy in her lunch bag on her break and when it popped its head out, she informed me that “it was only visiting” but it never went back. She loved loved animals… she cried and left Santa a letter with tears on it when he didn’t bring her any for Christmas but the hamster/s came, followed by guinea pigs, mice, newts, fish, hedge hogs, cats, dogs, goats, mini pig and a horse. She was in love with them all but most of all her dog Zarra. Zarra went everywhere with her. They even lived in her Jeep for a few days in Vancouver while she looked for a pet friendly place.

Josie left behind her Parents – Wade & Christie Brother – Zak Dog – Zarra many other extended family members. Predeceased by Horse – Joe Joe “Cycling”

COVID -19 Celebration of Life will be held at Grand Forks Funeral Home on Dec 12, 2020 12-3pm. Summer Beach Party to follow next year.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Josie’s name to any Mental Health or Animal Organization.