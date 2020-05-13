1946-2020 ~ John died as he had lived: brave, stoic, and calm.

He worked for Environment Canada in remote areas throughout the North, the Arctic, and B.C. as well as serving on the Weather Ship. He loved the wilderness, took pride in the successful Sport Horse farm we operated for many years, and enjoyed restoring vintage pick up trucks, photography, vegetable gardening and creating great meals.

John was a quiet man, loyal and kind. He felt deeply about issues such as the preservation of the wilderness, animal welfare, and social justice.

Special thanks to all the Palliative Care staff at the Boundary Hospital for supporting John with such kindness and expertise.

In memory of John, your donations to the B.C. S.P.C.A or the Grand Forks

Food Bank (where he volunteered) would be greatly appreciated.

No service by request. A family gathering to remember John will be held at a later date.