In Loving Memory of John J Malloff ~ June 15, 1937 ~ May 12, 2019.
A light from our lives has gone,
A voice we loved is stilled,
A place is vacant within our lives
Which never can be filled.
Every day in some small way
Thoughts and echoes from the past,
Precious memories of you come our way
Allowing sacred scenes to unfold.
Though absent, you are always here.
It comforts us so much to know
You’re in our hearts, and always near,
Fondly missed, loved and remembered.
So rest In peace Dear One.
Thank you for all you’ve given and done.
May you now sing and fly with the angels;
And bask in God’s eternal love and light.
Your vacant place no one can fill
We miss you now and always will
Sadly missed, lovingly and fondly remembered.
Maggie, Kolina, Kolya
Grandchildren Alexei and Ana
