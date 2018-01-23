George Wesley Graham

Apr 15, 1928 – Jan 23, 2018

It is with great sadness we say farewell to grandpa George. We will always remember his great love for life, food and family gatherings.

George was predeceased by his father George, mother Anna, brother Don, his first wife Margaret, his second wife Verna Vermiere, son-in-law Wally McCullough and his grandson Grant Vermiere.

He is survived by his stepson Lester (Nadine), daughter Gerrie (Lance), grandchildren Michelle (Jason), Michael (Tammy), Colin and great-grandchildren Piper, Eli, William and Ava.

George was born in Grand Forks, B.C. He told wonderful historic stories of his childhood. Riding the train to the Beran farm for a nickel, dancing at the Christina Lake pavillion, playing in the band for high school dances, working at Acres Drug Store and even crossing the border to compete with Washington high school sports teams.

George began his 38 year career with the B.C. Forest Service in Rossland. He enjoyed working in the communities of Vanderhoof, McBride, Prince Rupert and Smithers. He retired to Chase, B.C. with this wife Verna.

George travelled extensively in the Yukon, Alaska, Northern B.C., western U.S.A. and across Canada. His favourite tropical destinations were Maui, Mexico, Palm Springs and Tahiti.

George’s ashes were interred beside his wife Verna in McBride on August 19, 2017.