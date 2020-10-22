Fred Novak has passed away at the age of 92.
red’s character in life was one of being “all in whole heartedly”. He dreamed big, was strong willed and generous to everyone.
His gift was invisible and long-lasting. Fred’s golden voice will be missed but his spirit remains with us all who knew him well.
Rest easy Fred knowing your work here is done.
- Search
- Home
- Cannabis 19+
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map