Fred Novak

Fred Novak has passed away at the age of 92.
red’s character in life was one of being “all in whole heartedly”. He dreamed big, was strong willed and generous to everyone.
His gift was invisible and long-lasting. Fred’s golden voice will be missed but his spirit remains with us all who knew him well.
Rest easy Fred knowing your work here is done.

Your condolences will be approved within one business day. You will need a valid Facebook account. Please email us if you have any questions.
Go Back To Obituaries