Frank Joseph Zubek

Born in Grand Forks, October 1942.
Died in Prince George, November 2019. Survived by companion, Inge; two of four siblings, Mary and Terri; two children, daughter Dyonne (Dave) and son Kyle (Trina); and 6 grandchildren.
No service by request.

