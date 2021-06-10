Christine passed away unexpectedly at the age of 57 at her home, in Fort Mill South Carolina.

Born in Oliver BC February 13, 1964, she was the youngest daughter of Mildred and Alex Tarasoff. As a toddler she relocated with the family to Grand Forks British Columbia, where she spent her youth and attended school. Christine married Bill Zarubin at a young age but this did not deter her.

She not only became a homemaker but also went on to complete her grade 12 education without any missteps or delays. She had many interests and passions including figure skating, playing piano, and singing.

Christine was an avid reader and was accomplished with all needle work but especially loved cross stitch. At one point, she entered a cross stitch competition and proudly took second place for all of the USA. Christine and Bill went on to have two children, son Michael Zarubin and daughter Vanessa Zarubin.

After Christine and Bill parted ways, Christine decided to take on new challenges and moved to South Carolina with her young children. She married Frank Nicodem Jr. They built a life together in the U.S. and traveled extensively.

With Frank’s influence, she became passionate about the messages found in the Bible and made the choice to be baptized at the Pineville Church.

Moving towards independence, Christine went on to pursue another dream and immersed herself fully into acquiring a university education. She successfully completed her Bachelor of Science Degree in chemistry.

For her considerable efforts she was awarded the Tillman Award, which is given to the graduating student from Winthrop University that maintained the highest grade point average for that graduating class. This award came with the honor of serving as the class valedictorian.

Christine is survived by her children Michael Zarubin and Vanessa Zarubin, first husband Bill Zarubin, second husband Frank Nicodem Jr., father Alex Tarasoff, siblings Walter Tarasoff, Nadia Reynolds, Ivan Tarasoff, Natalie Wyper and many others in her extended family. She was preceded in death by her mother Mildred Tarasoff.

A private service to celebrate Christine’s life will be held at a future date. Obituary