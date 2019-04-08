April 8, 2019

Parents: Dorothy and Bill Read of Vancouver, B.C. (deceased).

Saddened by our loss, Husband Grant Crawford, Children: Shane Hughes, Kimberly Triplett, and Aaron Crawford, Daughters-in- Love: Kimberly Hughes and Jennifer Crawford, Son-in-Love Benjamin Triplett, Grandchildren: Isaac, Penelope, Kasper Triplett: Julia, Bretton, Roman Crawford.

Cheryl was a blessing to each life she touched.

Thank you, Dr. Mark, her Homecare Nurses, her Palliative Nurses and Melanie. The G.F. Funeral staff, and her Friends.

Services to be held at: G.F. Christian Centre Wednesday, April 17th at 1:00 pm.

Grand Forks Funeral Home & Cremation Centre Ltd.