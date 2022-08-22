Barry John Daniels

August 22, 2022
In Loving Memory ~
It is with sadness to announce the passing of Barry Daniels. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Jean, his family and friends.
There will be a Celebration-of-Life for Barry at Grand Forks Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 30th at 1:00 pm.
- Search
- Home
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Good News
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map