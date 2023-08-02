THE CORPORATION OF THE

CITY OF GRAND FORKS

NOTICE OF TEMPORARY USE PERMIT (RENEWAL)

Category: Temporary Use Permit (TUP) – Renewal

Civic: 6380 12th Street

Legal: LOT A DISTRICT LOT 382 SIMILKAMEEN DIVISION YALE DISTRICT PLAN EPP67568

PID: 030-066-522

Respond by (written): 8AM August 9, 2023

Reference ID: TUP1902Ren

TAKE NOTICE THAT pursuant to the Local Government Act, the City of Grand Forks is considering renewing a Temporary Use Permit to allow a temporary personal seasonal, recreational use on a property zoned R-4 (Rural Residential), located at 6380 12th Street, legally described as Lot A, Plan EPP67568, District Lot 382, Similkameen Division of Yale District: PID 030-066-522.

The 3-year TUP renewal will allow a park model recreational vehicle for personal, seasonal, recreational use only and no commercial use on a platform constructed above the flood elevation level.

A copy of the proposed permit may be inspected between the hours of 9:00am and 3:00pm, at City Hall, from July 25 to August 14, 2023. You may request a digital information package to be sent to you by email by sending your request to info@grandforks.ca.

If you would like to provide feedback, you can:

Send an email to info@grandforks.ca; Send a written response by mail to: Box 220, Grand Forks, B.C. V0H 1H0; or Submit a written response at City Hall: 7217 – 4th Street.

The deadline for submission of written feedback is by 8AM August 9, 2023. PETITIONS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. Your full legal name and address must be included in your written submission.

Please note that your comments and submission will form part of the public record.