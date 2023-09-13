Public Notice Tax Sale

PUBLIC NOTICE

CORPORATION OF THE CITY OF GRAND FORKS

TAX SALE

A sale of properties that are delinquent in payment of real property taxes is to be held in the Council Chambers of Grand Forks City Hall located at 7217 – 4th Street on Monday, September 25, 2023, commencing at 10:00 a.m.

Property transfers resulting from municipal tax sales are subject to the Property Purchase Tax Act on the fair market value of the property. GST may or may not be applicable depending on the status of the property.

The City of Grand Forks makes no representation express or implied as to the condition or quality of the properties being offered for sale. Prospective purchasers are urged to make all necessary inquiries to municipal and other government departments and in the case of strata lots to the strata corporation to determine the existence of any bylaws, restrictions, charges or other conditions which may affect the value or salability of the property.

A representative of The City of Grand Forks may be bidding on properties at the auction.

Any person upon being declared the successful bidder must immediately pay by cash or certified cheque a minimum of not less than the upset price at the place of the tax sale, 7217 – 4th Street. (Debit or credit cards will not be accepted.) Failure to pay this amount will result in the property promptly being offered for sale again. Any balance must be paid by cash, debit or certified cheque by 1:00 p.m. the same day at City Hall, 7217 – 4th Street. Failure to pay the balance will result in the property being offered for sale again at 2:00 p.m. on the same day.

The following described property will be offered for sale at the upset price indicated unless redeemed before the sale time.

1. Folio 210-00909.005 (7739 Donaldson Drive)

Lot PCL E, Block 45, Plan 83, District Lot 520

Consolidated lots 7-11 (KD48003)

Upset price – $ 14,045.82

2. Folio 210-71363.010 (1 – 7151 Highway #3)

River Shore Mobile Home Park

Upset price – $ 1,155.02

3. Folio 210-71363.052 (5 – 7151 Highway #3)

River Shore Mobile Home Park

Upset price – $ 2,835.86

Dated at Grand Forks, B.C.

This 13th day of September, 2023

Marcus Lebler

Chief Financial Officer