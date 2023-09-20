Public Notice Tax Exemption Bylaw 2102

THE CORPORATION OF THE CITY OF GRAND FORKS

NOTICE OF COUNCIL’S INTENT TO ADOPT

YEAR 2024 ANNUAL TAX EXEMPTION BYLAW NO. 2102

Please take notice that the Council for the City of Grand Forks intends to adopt Bylaw No.2102, a bylaw to exempt from taxation for 2024 certain parcels of land used for religious worship purposes, hospital purposes, recreation purposes and charitable or philanthropic purposes, in accordance with Section 224 of the Community Charter.

For further information regarding the Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw, please contact the undersigned at 250-442-8266.

Marcus Lebler,

Chief Financial Officer