The City of Grand Forks won gold at the Planning Institute of British Columbia’s Excellence Awards on June 1 for its Official Community Plan. Gazette file photo

September 20, 2023

Public Notice Tax Exemption Bylaw 2102

THE CORPORATION OF THE CITY OF GRAND FORKS

NOTICE OF COUNCIL’S INTENT TO ADOPT

YEAR 2024 ANNUAL TAX EXEMPTION BYLAW NO. 2102

Please take notice that the Council for the City of Grand Forks intends to adopt Bylaw No.2102, a bylaw to exempt from taxation for 2024 certain parcels of land used for religious worship purposes, hospital purposes, recreation purposes and charitable or philanthropic purposes, in accordance with Section 224 of the Community Charter.

Table 1

For further information regarding the Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw, please contact the undersigned at 250-442-8266.

Marcus Lebler,

Chief Financial Officer

Previous story
Public Notice Tax Sale

Just Posted

MP Richard Cannings. (File photo)
Opinion: Mental health care is health care and feds need to fulfill funding promises

SAR volunteers receive instruction on the complexities of setting up a rope system for a high-angle rope rescue at a canyon in Kokanee Creek. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Kootenay search and rescue volunteers train at weekend workshops

Annabelle Estrada, front, steadies herself on the corner with Ryder Lock, 10, close behind as they hit the track for warm-ups before the Racing 4 Change races began on Sunday. Photo: Karen McKinley
Greenwood dirt bike club opens track for Racing 4 Change

Stumps from the time of the creation of the Arrow Lakes Reservoir in 1968 are visible at the McDonald Creek Provincial Park beach. Photo: Betsy Kline
OPINION: Arrow Lakes impacts top of mind in Columbia River Treaty negotiations