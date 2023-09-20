Village of Midway Logo

September 20, 2023

Public Notice Permissive Taxation Exemptions

Public Notice

Permissive Taxation Exemptions

In accordance with Sections 224 and 227 of the Community Charter, the Village of Midway is proposing to adopt the following bylaws October 2, 2023. Those persons interested in viewing the proposed bylaws, may do so by attending the Village Office at 661 Eighth Avenue, Midway, BC between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding statutory holidays.

Bylaw 551– A bylaw to exempt properties used for Philanthropic or other Not for Profit Corporation from taxation on both land and improvements, for the year 2024

Bylaw 552– A bylaw to exempt properties used for Public Worship from taxation on land surrounding building, for the year 2024

Bylaw 553– A bylaw to exempt properties used for Recreation purposes from taxation on both land and improvements, for the year 2024

