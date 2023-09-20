Public Notice BOV Volunteers

THE CORPORATION OF THE

CITY OF GRAND FORKS

PUBLIC NOTICE

Looking for Volunteer Applications

The City of Grand Forks is looking for 3 citizens interested in joining the City’s volunteer Board of Variance (BOV) committee.

The BOV is a three-member appeal committee appointed by City’s Council.

The BOV is responsible for hearing applications for certain variances under the City’s Zoning Bylaw.

The BOV duties and responsibilities are governed by the Local Government Act.

The BOV operates separately from Council.

The BOV members are not eligible for compensation for their services; however, reasonable expenses may be paid for performance of their duties.

Knowledge or experience related to land development is an asset for this position. Retired building contractors, land surveyors, realtors, architects, and civil engineers are encouraged to apply.

Interested applicants should apply in writing with resume to:

info@grandforks.ca

Attention to: Development, Engineering & Planning

P.O. Box 220

Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H0

Application deadline is Friday, October 13, 2023, at 4PM