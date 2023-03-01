Public Hearing Notice BL1823

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is holding a Public Hearing for Amending Bylaw No. 1823.

When? Monday, March 20, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

Where? Christina Lake Community Hall – 90 Park Road, Christina Lake

What? Amendment to the Zoning Bylaw

Property Location: 3041 East Lake Drive, Electoral Area C (Lot 1, District Lot 963, SDYD, Plan KAP6813, Except Plans 29141, EPP119566 and EPP119567); and No Civic Address, McRae Road, Electoral Area C (That Part of Lot 1, Plan KAP6813, District Lot 963, SDYD, Except Plans 29141 and EPP119566 Shown as Parcel A on Plan EPP119567)

Note: The legal description for the property location recently changed from Lot 1, Plan KAP6813, District Lot 963, SDYD, Except Plan 29141

What is the purpose of Bylaw No. 1823?

Proposed Bylaw 1823 would amend Electoral Area C Zoning Bylaw No. 1300, 2007 by adding site-specific regulations for the subject property to reduce the minimum parcel area to 3.46 ha in the Waterfront Residential 2 (R2) zone, and to 0.767 ha for parkland in the Rural Residential 3 (R3) zone. The intent is to facilitate a phased purchase of land by BC Parks for the portion of the parcel east of McRae Road.

Who will be at the Public Hearing? Director Grace McGregor has been delegated by the RDKB Board of Directors to preside over the Public Hearing. RDKB Planning and Development staff will also be in attendance.

How can I get more information? A copy of the bylaw, the Board’s resolution delegating the Public Hearing to Grace McGregor, and supporting documents are available online at https://rdkb.com/Regional-Government/Latest-News and are available for inspection at the RDKB Trail office (202-843 Rossland Avenue) from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, and the RDKB Grand Forks office (2104 Central Avenue) from 8:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m, Monday to Friday, excluding statutory holidays, until the date of the public hearing. You may also contact the Planning and Development Department at (250) 368-9148 or plandept@rdkb.com.

How does the Public Hearing work? Those in attendance are given the opportunity to speak. If you are unable to attend the Public Hearing, written submissions can be forwarded to the RDKB office in Trail or emailed to plandept@rdkb.com until 2:00 p.m. on the day of the Public Hearing. All verbal and written submissions become part of the public record. The RDKB Board cannot accept submissions after the Public Hearing has closed.

Speak in person: Christina Lake Community Hall – 90 Park Road, Christina Lake

Mail: RDKB Planning Department, 202-843 Rossland Avenue, Trail BC

Email: plandept@rdkb.com