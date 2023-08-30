NOTICE OF TEMPORARY USE PERMIT 2306

THE CORPORATION OF THE

CITY OF GRAND FORKS

NOTICE OF TEMPORARY USE PERMIT

Category: Temporary Use Permit

Civic: Columbia Drive and Coalchute Road

Legal: PARCEL A (DD 264122F) OF DISTRICT LOT 520 SIMILKAMEEN DIVISION YALE DISTRICT EXCEPT PLANS 26339, 27336, 34714 AND KAP47976; PART OF DISTRICT LOT 520 DESCRIBED IN DD2787A(1); SIMILKAMEEN DIVISION YALE DISTRICT; THAT PART OF DISTRICT LOT 520 SHOWN COLOURED RED ON PLAN ATTACHED TO DD5251; SIMILKAMEEN DIVISION YALE DISTRICT EXCEPT PLANS 26339 AND 27336

PID: 014-782-774, 014-782-766, 014-782-715

Respond by (written): By 8AM September 6, 2023

Reference ID: TUP2306

TAKE NOTICE THAT Council for the City of Grand Forks will consider an application for a Temporary Use Permit (TUP) to allow rock crushing on the subject properties to remediate the former CP Lands at Coalchute Road and Columbia Drive – as shown in the snip below. Period of crushing activity not to exceed 35 days.

Noise mitigation:

Back-up alarms will be unplugged on any machines and blinker lights will be installed.

No equipment will be left idling.

A large top-soil berm will be made and used as a noise berm to make it harder for noise to travel to neighboring properties.

Crushing equipment will be placed in the best possible area to keep noise away from other properties.

The generator will be placed so it does not face any residential buildings.

Newer equipment will be used as they have lower noise levels.

Dust suppression

A top-soil berm will also be used for dust suppression making it harder for dust to escape the property.

A high-pressure water system will be used to spray on any crushing points.

Water will be used to cover any haul roads whenever needed.

Stockpiles will be kept full, and material will never be dumped from over a meter in height.

Water will be used in all digging faces where necessary.

Council will be considering the permit at a regular meeting at 10:00AM on September 11, 2023, in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

A copy of the proposed permit may be inspected between the hours of 9:00am and 3:00pm, at City Hall, from August 23 to September 11, 2023. You may request a digital information package to be sent to you by email by sending your request to info@grandforks.ca.

If you would like to provide feedback, you can:

Send an email to info@grandforks.ca; Send a written response by mail to: Box 220, Grand Forks, B.C. V0H 1H0; or Submit a written response at City Hall: 7217 – 4th Street.

The deadline for submission of written feedback is by 8AM September 6, 2023. PETITIONS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. Your full legal name and address must be included in your written submission.

Please note that your comments and submission will form part of the public record.