NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ZONING BYLAW AMENDMENT

Pursuant to Section 464 of the Local Government Act, the Council of the Village of Midway requires that a Public Hearing be held prior to the adoption of a Zoning Bylaw.

THEREFORE the Village of Midway will be holding a Public Meeting to receive

input on the proposed Zoning Bylaw amendment on August 8, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers, at the Municipal Office, located at 661 Eighth Avenue.

The proposed bylaw is in relation to housekeeping amendments to Zoning Bylaw 464 to permit second residences on agriculture land as well as removing the one principal building maximum in the highway, light industrial and community facilities zones. The proposed amendments apply to all lands within the Village of Midway boundaries.

The purpose of the Public Hearing meeting is to provide information and receive comments from the public. Any person may attend the public meeting to make written or verbal representation relating to the proposed Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 550, 2023. The proposed bylaw may be inspected between the hours of 8:30 a.m. until 12:00 noon and 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the office of the Village of Midway, 661 Eighth Avenue, Midway, B.C., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. You may request a digital information package to be sent to you by email by sending your request to midwaybc@shaw.ca

If you cannot attend the Public Hearing in person, to give feedback, you can:

Send an email to midwaybc@shaw.ca

Send a written response by mail to: Box 160, Midway, BC, V0H 1M0.

Submit a written response at the Village of Midway: 661 Eighth Avenue.

Written submissions will be accepted up to August 4, 2023 at 4:30pm. Your full legal name and address must be included in your written submission. Please note your comments and submission will form part of the public record.

Lisa Teggarty

Chief Administrative Officer