Notice of Public Hearing ZA2302

THE CORPORATION OF THE

CITY OF GRAND FORKS

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Category: Zoning Bylaw No.2039 Amendment and Official Community Plan (OCP) Bylaw No.2089 Amendment

Civic: 1866 Central Avenue

Legal: LOT 28 BLOCK 16 DISTRICT LOT 380 SIMILKAMEEN DIVISION YALE DISTRICT PLAN 35; LOT 29 BLOCK 16 DISTRICT LOT 380 SIMILKAMEEN DIVISION YALE DISTRICT PLAN 35; LOT 30 BLOCK 16 DISTRICT LOT 380 SIMILKAMEEN DIVISION YALE DISTRICT PLAN 35

PID: 012-820-016; 012-820-024; 012-820-032

Respond by (written): By 8AM – September 6, 2023

Attend in Person: September 11, 2023

Reference ID: ZA2302

TAKE NOTICE THAT Council for the City of Grand Forks will hear any public input with respect to amendments of Zoning Bylaw No.2039 and OCP Bylaw No. 2089 at the Regular Meeting of Council September 11, 2023, at 10:00AM in the Council Chambers at City Hall. If approved, these amendments would allow an electric vehicle charging station; change of zoning land use from NC (Neighbourhood Commercial) to HC (Highway Commercial) Zone; and change of OCP land use from Community Hubs to Highway and Tourist Commercial.

A copy of the amending bylaw may be inspected at City Hall between the hours of 9:00am and 3:30pm, Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) until September 11, 2023. You may request a digital information package to be sent to you by email by sending your request to info@grandforks.ca

If you cannot attend the Public Hearing in person, to give feedback, you can:

1) Send an email to info@grandforks.ca;

2) Send a written response by mail to: Box 220, Grand Forks, B.C. V0H 1H0; or

3) Submit a written response at City Hall: 7217 – 4th Street.

The deadline for submission of written feedback is by 8AM, September 6, 2023. Your full legal name and address must be included in your written submission. Please note that your comments and submission will form part of the public record.