Notice of Property Disposition

CITY OF GRAND FORKS

NOTICE OF DISPOSITION OF LAND

As part of the Flood Mitigation Program, the City of Grand Forks has relocated some houses acquired from the North Ruckle neighbourhood to other City-owned lots and intends to sell a 1.21-hectare parcel, that already contains 7 improvements, to Silver Mountain Contracting Ltd., for the purpose of creating an 18-unit small lot residential subdivision.

Pursuant to Section 26 and 94 of the Community Charter, notice is hereby given of the City’s intent to sell the 1.21 hectare parcel labelled as “B 1.21 ha” on subdivision plan EPP132081, a copy of which is reproduced below. The City will dispose of the parcel following the subdivision of the ~2-hectare parent parcel currently legally described as:

Civic Address: 72nd Avenue, Grand Forks

PID: 003-512-452

Lot 3, District Lots 380 and 520, Similkameen Division, Yale District, Plan 32149, Except Plan EPP11728

into two parcels as shown on subdivision plan EPP132081. The City will retain Lot A, which is the 0.815-hectare portion of the west side of the parent parcel. The sale price for the 1.21-hectare portion has been assessed and set at $453,000.

For general information, please contact Daniel Drexler, Corporate Officer, at info@grandforks.ca or 250.442.8266.