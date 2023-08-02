The City of Grand Forks won gold at the Planning Institute of British Columbia’s Excellence Awards on June 1 for its Official Community Plan. Gazette file photo

August 02, 2023

Notice of Disposition of Land

City of Grand Forks

As part of the Flood Mitigation Program, the City of Grand Forks has relocated some houses acquired from the North Ruckle neighbourhood to other City-owned lots and will be placing the parcel and improvements for sale.

Pursuant to Section 94 of the Community Charter, notice is hereby given of the City’s intent to offer the following parcel and improvements on the open market.

7614 McCallum View Drive, Grand Forks, BC, V0H 1H2

Lot: 4 Plan: KAP586 District Lot: 380 Land District: 54 House was originally located at: 6989 – 2 St.

7624 McCallum View Drive, Grand Forks, BC, V0H 1H2

Lot: 3 Plan: KAP586 District Lot: 380 Land District: 54 House was originally located at: 6946 – 1 St.

Parties interested in the parcel and improvements should enquire through agent Logan Melville, logan@liveingrandforks.com or 250-666-0185.

For general information, please contact Daniel Drexler, Corporate Officer, at info@grandforks.ca or 250.442.8266.

Temporary Use Permit

