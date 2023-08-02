Public Notice Logo

August 02, 2023

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF RECEIVER OF A CORPORATION

Certificates of Incorporation No. BC0933184, No. BC1028842

BRITISH COLUMBIA PERSONAL PROPERTY SECURITY ACT (Section 65(1)(a))

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF RECEIVER OF A CORPORATION

We, MNP Ltd., of 1600 – 1021 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, HEREBY GIVE NOTICE THAT:

  1. We were appointed the Receiver and Manager of all the assets, properties, and undertakings of Unifab Industries Ltd. & Sekwod Enterprises (2012) Ltd.
  2. We were appointed by virtue of a Court Order granted by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on July 17, 2023 and effective July 17, 2023.

DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia, this 26th day of July, 2023.

MNP LTD. – RECEIVER

1600 – 1021 West Hastings Street Vancouver, BC V6E 0C3

Tel: 604-639-0001

Fax: 604-904-8628

Previous story
Temporary Use Permit

Just Posted

From left, Leanne Nicholson, Mike Taylor, Ken Taylor, Ann Taylor and Sherrie Taylor in a family photo. Ken Taylor needs a kidney and the family is asking for the public’s help in finding a living donor. Submitted photo
Family seeking organ donation for former Boundary resident

Acting Sub-Lieutenant Ian Marrack (left) and Sailor First Class Alexis Lambert-Murphy take a break from training Monday in Nelson. The pair are next to one of the small boats used by the Naval Security Team. Photo: Tyler Harper
Navy conducts training exercises on Kootenay Lake near Nelson

The Castlegar Fire Department has put out two suspicious fires in two days. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar Fire Department puts out second suspicious fire in two days

Forest Eye, the database of old growth logging developed by STAND.earth, provides alerts on where such logging has taken place, names the timber company, and links to satellite imagery with time-lapse video showing the cut. Map: STAND.earth
Satellite imagery tracks logging of B.C. old-growth forests