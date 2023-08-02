Certificates of Incorporation No. BC0933184, No. BC1028842

BRITISH COLUMBIA PERSONAL PROPERTY SECURITY ACT (Section 65(1)(a))

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF RECEIVER OF A CORPORATION

We, MNP Ltd., of 1600 – 1021 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, HEREBY GIVE NOTICE THAT:

We were appointed the Receiver and Manager of all the assets, properties, and undertakings of Unifab Industries Ltd. & Sekwod Enterprises (2012) Ltd. We were appointed by virtue of a Court Order granted by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on July 17, 2023 and effective July 17, 2023.

DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia, this 26th day of July, 2023.

MNP LTD. – RECEIVER

1600 – 1021 West Hastings Street Vancouver, BC V6E 0C3

Tel: 604-639-0001

Fax: 604-904-8628