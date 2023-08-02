Notice of Application For Permit Legal Notice Logo

August 02, 2023

MINES ACT – NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR PERMIT APPROVING THE MINE PLAN AND RECLAMATION PROGRAM FOR Nicholls Big White Pit

MINES ACT

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR PERMIT APPROVING THE MINE PLAN AND RECLAMATION PROGRAM FOR Nicholls Big White Pit

Take notice that Jeff Nicholls of Nicholls Earthworks Ltd.

has filed with the Chief Inspector of Mines, pursuant to Section 10(1) of the Mines Act, a proposed mine plan together with a program for the protection and reclamation of the land and water courses related to the proposed sand and gravel pit

located at: A portion of DL 2713 SDYD and adjacent unsurveyed Crown land located approximately 39km east of the Highway 97/33 junction in Rutland.

A copy of the permit application, including supporting documentation, is available for public viewing at Kelowna Rutland Library, 301 Highway 33 West #20, Kelowna, BC, V1X 1X8

Pursuant to Part 10.2.2 of the Health and Safety Reclamation Code for Mines in British Columbia, any person affected by or interested in this program has 30 days to make written representation to the Chief Inspector of Mines, Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovations, South Central Region, 2nd Floor, 441 Columbia Street, Kamloops BC, V2C 2T3 or by email to mmd-kamloops@gov.bc.ca, with a copy to

Jeff Nicholls, 12326 Graystokes Road, Kelowna, BC, V1P 1K3, email: nichollsearthworks.com (Name and Address of applicant receiving response letters)

Yours truly, Jeff Nicholls (Owner, Agent, or Manager)

