Pixabay photo.

Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead

Surprise gift for kids turned into surprise theft from parents

An Abbotsford family drove to the city’s airport expecting to finally meet their newest family member – a miniature dachshund named Ken. When they arrived to find no puppy, the kids were heartbroken.

Ken, it turns out, does not even exist. The parents had been duped by an elaborate pet scam.

Crystal King and her husband decided to get a dog for their two young children: four-year-old Cole and eight-year-old April. The couple decided to purchase the pup from a website called Furever Home Mini Dachshund.

They paid $600 for the dachshund, $150 to a shipping company called Global Pet Express along with $960 for “refundable insurance.”

The parents kept the new dog a secret until the morning Ken was supposed to arrive. When they broke the news, the kids were overjoyed and the family travelled to Abbotsford International Airport with a brand new collar for the puppy.

When Ken was nowhere to be found, King messaged the shipper online and was told the puppy was being held because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The shipper asked for another $866 e-transfer to get the puppy released.

King and her husband immediately became suspicious and cancelled the $960 e-transfer they had sent for insurance. But the family still faced a loss of $750, $200 in pet supplies and a terrible family memory.

The Kings are not the only ones who have recently been fooled by pet scams. Over 6,000 failed online pet purchases were reported last year, according to a spokesperson for the Better Business Bureau of Mainland B.C.

The bureau recommends that pet buyers see the puppy in person or meet the seller first, use caution when sending e-transfers to companies you’re not familiar with, and use Petscams.com to look at other reported scams.

Since the scam, the Kings have recently adopted a real dog from Kelowna, named Hudson. They made sure to meet the breeder before sending any money.

RELATED: Too cute to be true: BBB warns of fraudulent beagle puppy ads online

[Story intially reported by CTV]

puppiesScams

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en pipeline supporters feel shut out of talks, ministers told

Just Posted

Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID-19 research, resilience

Measures would make it easier for people to stay home if sick

Memorial service attendees go to hospital after unknowingly ingesting cannabis in Greenwood

Memorial service included a potluck, RCMP said

Snowpack levels’ growth slowed in February, Boundary levels high

Boundary snowpack levels are high, but level of freshet depends on temperature, spring rain

Three Nakusp women enter international tattoo competition

Could one of them be the next Inked Magazine cover girl?

Education and dedication will be keys to Grand Forks grasslands revival

The Southern Interior Land Trust acquired 270 acres of grasslands earlier this year

World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

More than 100,000 people have been infected

B.C. man rides the addiction roller coaster with relapses and recoveries

This is part two of a 2 part series chronicling Randy Dikun’s battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

B.C. teacher gets lifetime ban for sending sexual messages to Grade 7, 8 students

Taylor Arthur Attrill never allowed to be a teacher in B.C. again

Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead

Surprise gift for kids turned into surprise theft from parents

COVID-19 concerns ‘spike’ in B.C. leading to ‘significant’ behaviour changes: poll

Insights West poll says 28 per cent of B.C. respondents ‘stocking up on home necessities’

Court makes a ruling on Kootenay highway acid spills

Justice Riley ruled to let 3 plaintiffs pursue separate claims instead of one joint action

Think before you buy or sell stocks amid COVID-19 market turmoil, B.C. professor urges

The stock market plunged and shot back up within 48 hours

B.C. businessman to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scam

David Sidoo, a businessman from Vancouver had been scheduled to go on trial in January

Federal court approves $100M RCMP sexual harassment class-action lawsuit

Class-action covers women who worked in non-policing roles between 1974 and 2019

Most Read