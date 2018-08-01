Marlene Gould of Ymir bought her ticket in Salmo, checked in Trail and found out she’s a millionaire. BCLC photo

Ymir resident wins $1 million

Ticket sold at Salmo Valley Pharmacy

Marlene Gould of Ymir is excited to start checking items off her bucket list after winning the $1 Million Guaranteed Prize on the July 25, 2018 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Gould learned of her exciting windfall after self-scanning her ticket at Waneta Plaza Mall in Trail.

“I was with my grandson who texted his dad ‘Grandma won the lottery!,’ while I called my husband at the same time,” she said.

“At first he didn’t believe me but he knew it was true because of how emotional I was; we were all so excited,” Gould added.

As the win starts to sink in, Gould plans to pursue a few items on her bucket list right away.

“I want to go to Memphis to see Garth Brooks and visit the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville,” she said.

Gould also plans to share her win with family and take a trip to the Maritimes with her husband.

“We just celebrated our 35th wedding anniversary; it’s a dream come true!”

The Salmo Valley Pharmacy in Salmo sold the winning ticket.

Every time someone purchases a lottery ticket in B.C., it funds programs across the province.

Previous story
Kamloops teen who died at COG ‘had a really caring soul’
Next story
Thieves steal Swedish royal jewels, escape by speedboat

Just Posted

Ymir resident wins $1 million

Ticket sold at Salmo Valley Pharmacy

Lightning causes several fires to breakout in southeastern B.C.

Whitetale Creek fire causes partial closure of Kootenay National Park as lightning sparks 15 fires

Got bats in your belfry?

If you find a bat, alive or dead, never touch it with your bare hands

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

Campfires banned in Southeast Fire Centre as of Thursday

With dry lightning and heat in forecast, Fire Centre moves to help prevent human-caused wildfires

Safe-proof your home and avoid vacation becoming ‘open season’ for burglars

Crime Stoppers offers tips on ensuring home security while away B.C. Day long weekend

Hundreds turn to ICBC after Kootenay acid spill damages cars

Undercarriages, frames and suspensions are being examined for signs of sulfuric acid contamination

VIDEO: B.C. wildfire crews paying close attention to storms in next 48 hours

B.C. was hit with lightning on Tuesday night, sparking 132 new wildfires within 24 hours

Elk Valley agencies called to plane crash

The crash was initially reported north of Elkford, however, local agencies were later stood down

B.C. volunteer firefighters work night patrols as raging wildfire rains ash, embers

Keremeos firefighters say they will work night shifts as long as needed, patrolling the Snowy Mountain fire.

1 person dead, another missing after float plane crashes in B.C. lake

Rescue crews are rushing to the scene

Opposition parties blast minister for ‘dangerous’ EpiPen shortage

The NDP says the Liberals must take all steps necessary to prevent a future supply crunch.

Miracle Treat Day returns Aug. 9 in support of BC Children’s Hospital

Annual Dairy Queen Blizzard fundraiser now in its 16th year

Halifax to test palm trees in harsh winter climate

Nine palm trees have been planted in four Halifax parks, although the jury is out on whether they can survive winter

Most Read