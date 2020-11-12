Grand Kettle Holdings’ Ken Lazeroff, left, and business associate Cary Granley, address the committee of the whole at city council chambers Monday, Nov. 9. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Year-round RV park proposed for Grand Forks

An alternative septic system for a subdivision was also proposed at a committee meeting of the whole

City council is reviewing development permits for an alternative septic system for a subdivision and a year-round RV park.

The permits came up for discussion at Monday’s committee of the whole meeting at city hall, Nov. 9.

If approved, the proposed septic system would cut an estimated $700,000 from construction costs at the 19-unit subdivision located at 6056 19th street, according to Ken Lazeroff of the development firm Grand Kettle Holdings (Grand Kettle).

“Our goal with this development is to keep the costs of these lots down as much as possible,” Lazeroff told The Gazette.

Lazeroff and associate Cary Granely explained that the Septic Tank Effluent Pump (STEP) would carry liquid waste to Grand Forks’ sewer system, containing solid waste in below-ground tanks to be maintained by property owners. STEPs are more cost-effective than conventional septic fields which rely on lift stations, Lazeroff told The Gazette.

STEPs have been successfully used in private Grand Forks homes for around ten years, according to city development manager Delores Sheets.

Grand Kettle’s agent James Kay then asked council to re-zone the company’s 72nd Avenue lot near Extra Foods, which an interested buyer hopes to develop into a year-round RV park. Kay explained that the park would fill “the missing middle” in the city’s rental market.

Representing the buyer, Grand Forks realtor Brian Thate said that an RV park would attract local tourists, adding that low-income residents should have the option to live comfortably there year-round.

“We’re going to create a kind of gated community feel to it,” Thate told council.

Councillor Korolek said she was bothered by the idea of up to 100 RV’s in the park during peak times, but qualified that the project would be a boon for local tourism.

“When snowbirds are looking for places in B.C. RV parks, they’re booked solid. You can’t find one to save your soul.”

“Most towns seem to have one,” admitted Mayor Brian Taylor.

Grand Kettle’s STEP and re-zoning applications are now being reviewed by city staff, who will present recommendations to council by year’s end, said a city planning official.

Grand ForksRVs

