Grand Forks men plead not guilty to assault

The co-accused’s case came before Judge Robert Brown at the city courthouse, Tuesday March 9

Two Grand Forks men pleaded not guilty to assault at Grand Forks provincial court on Tuesday, March 9.

Preston Grant Cline, 60, and Edward “Joe” Wright, 47, were charged last December in connection with an alleged assault in Grand Forks two months prior, according to court documents.

Cline did not appear in court, but was represented by an agent for his lawyer. Wright appeared in court at around 10:15 a.m., but did not address Judge Robert Brown. Wright entered his not guilty plea through his lawyer.

Wright is meanwhile on trial for a number of alleged offences related to a suspected break-in at a flood-damaged shed in North Ruckle in August 2019. Judge Brown ordered that trial to continue at the city courthouse on Wednesday, March 31.

Judge Brown put the co-accuseds’ assault matter forward to April 6 at Grand Forks, when Brown said the court would fix a date for trial.

