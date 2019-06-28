Wounded Grizzly at Fernie Alpine Resort; residents told to stay indoors

Residents in the Highline Drive area of Fernie Alpine Resort are being told to stay in their homes as RCMP and conservation officers deal with a wounded Grizzly Bear.

“Elk Valley RCMP and conservation officers are currently dealing with a wounded Grizzly Bear in the Highline Drive area of the Fernie Ski Resort,” as per a release by RCMP at 11:00 a.m., Friday morning.

“Police and Conservation are requesting that residents of the area stay in their homes and the general public avoid the area until which time the bear is located.”

This story will be updated as more information comes available.