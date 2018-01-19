World’s fastest log car made in B.C. sells for $350,000 US

Cedar Rocket auctioned off three times at Barrett-Jackson Co., netting $350,000 US for veterans

The world’s fastest log car created in Williams Lake by Pioneer Log Homes raised $350,000 for veterans groups at Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, AZ Friday. Barrett-Jackson Co. photo

The Williams Lake creators of the world’s fastest log car are celebrating the fact it sold for $350,000 US at the Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday evening.

“It’s a bit emotional,” Bryan Reid Sr. of Pioneer Log Homes of B.C. told the Tribune from Arizona. “I’m here with Gerald Overton Sr. We put thousands and thousands of hours into the car over the last four years. Two years building it and two years taking it out and exposing it to bring awareness that all the money raised would go toward veterans groups.”

The log car, known as the Cedar Rocket, actually sold three times during its turn on the auction block Friday.

“One person bought it and donated it back,” Reid explained. “The second person bought it and did the same and then a third person bought it. That’s a first for Barrett-Jackson.

Each car is on the auction block for about three minutes, but because the Cedar Rocket was auctioned three times, it was up for almost five minutes.

In the end, it was purchased by the owner of a car museum in Virginia Beach, VA.

“He wants to have it on display in his museum,” Reid said. “He has the Bat Mobile and some other exotic cars so it’s going to be in good company.”

Joining Reid and Overton was Louise Horschel from Buffalo Turbine who had donated the turbines for the Cedar Rocket.

“He flew in from New York to join us,” Overton said.

“We had a lot of soldiers at our booth and an honour guard that came up with us on stage,” Reid added. “And there were Canadian and US flags in front and back of the car. That’s another first for Barrett-Jackson.”

Describing the experience as electrifying, Reid said there were Canadians and Americans in the crowd cheering them on and they received a standing ovation.

“It was an amazing crowd,” Overton added. “It was just fantastic.”

A great moment at the auction was when retired United States Army Maj. Gen. Patrick Henry Brady made a speech.

“He talked about citizens as well as military and citizens that recognize what the military is doing and do things like we did to help the military,” Reid said. “It was a very wonderful speech. I believe he’s the highest decorated living soldier living in America today.”

Reid encouraged people to research Brady’s accomplishments, noting he flew more than 2,500 helicopter missions in Vietnam and evacuated over 5,000 wounded combat soldiers.

”He’s a hero’s hero,” Reid said of Brady. “He’s a recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honour and is the former president of the Congressional Medal of Honour Society.”

Proceeds from the car’s sale are going to the Congressional Medal of Honour Society, the Boot Campaign of out Texas, Yellow Ribbon America out of Southern California and the Royal Canadian Branch 139, Reid said.

“This is truly one of the highlights of my life,” he added. “Gerald custom built the frame and suspension, and was totally responsible for the mechanical aspects of the car. Without him, these great organizations wouldn’t have got these donations.”

Thankful to the Barrett-Jackson Auction Company, Reid and Overton said the company did not charge the seller or the buyers anything meaning all of the money went to the veterans.

