Woodpecker goes out with a bang, starts grassfire in B.C. city

Untimely death of woodpecker causes power outage in Cawston

The lights went out permanently for a woodpecker Friday morning, while about 130 Cawston residents went without power for about 45 minutes.

Keremeos firefighters spent a part of the morning putting out a small grass fire that started after a woodpecker blew himself up tapping on a transformer.

Related: A glimpse behind the fire lines

Jordy Bosscha, fire chief for the Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department said the call came in about the grassfire on Newton Road around 8:30 a.m.

“He was successful in starting a small grass fire and power outage on Newton Road in Cawston. Fortunately no one else was injured,” he said in an email.

Related: Snowy Mountain fire travelling away from communities

Ten Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department members attended and quickly extinguished the two metre by four metre fire.

About 130 FortisBC customers were without power for just over 45 minutes as repair crews worked. Service was restored around 9:20 a.m.

To report a typo, email:
editor@keremeosreview.com.

@TaraBowieBC
editor@keremeosreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Communities on evacuation alert in many areas of B.C. as wildfires flare
Next story
U.S. payment to Canada a focus at Columbia River Treaty negotiations

Just Posted

UPDATE: Fire forces closures and delays on Highway 3 at Kootenay Pass

Motorists should detour using Kootenay Lake ferry

Evacuation alert issued for City of Kimberley

Three hours after an evacuation order was issued for the St. Mary Valley, an evacuation alert was issued for the nearby community of Kimberley.

B.C. declares state of emergency as more than 560 wildfires rage

This is only the fourth state of emergency ever issued during a fire season

Louise Baxter found after 72 hour search

Cranbrook hiker had been missing since Sunday, August 12, near Jumbo Pass.

RDKB issues evacuation alerts for Lynch Creek area

The alert is in effect for 25 addresses.

Happy birthday Boler: An anniversary gathering of the cutest campers in Winnipeg

Hundreds of the unique trailers in Winnipeg to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Manitoba invention

U.S. payment to Canada a focus at Columbia River Treaty negotiations

Next session is in Portland in October

Woodpecker goes out with a bang, starts grassfire in B.C. city

Untimely death of woodpecker causes power outage in Cawston

Communities on evacuation alert in many areas of B.C. as wildfires flare

Warning was issued for 583-square-kilometre blaze that has charred Fraser Lake to Fort St. James

UPDATE: Kelowna’s crying judge refuses to pull herself from case

Judge Monica McParland won’t pull herself off of case.

Complaint coming about cattle prod use at B.C. rodeo

Fair reps investigate after Vancouver Humane Society pics show shocking device at bullriding event

PHOTOS: B.C. city wakes up to darkness under wildfire smoke

The rest of the province also dealing with thick haze as smoky skies continue

Kim XO is Black Press Media’s fashionista

Starting Sept. 7, stylist Kim XO will host Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on Black Press Media

Publication ban lifted on details about Fredericton shooting that killed 4

Judge lifts publication ban on court documents related to the Fredericton shooting

Most Read