Vehicle incident on Nov. 19, 2021 outside Midway. (Midway Fire and Rescue photo)

Woman taken to hospital in rollover crash outside of Midway

Incident happened along snowy stretch of road

A driver is recovering after a rollover crash just west of the Villahe of Midway Thursday (Nov. 18).

Midway Fire and Rescue members say the incident happened at about 11:15 a.m.

Crews had to remove the roof of the car to get the lone driver out. She was taken to hospital with unkown injuries, however, fire crews reported her to be communicating with paramedics as she was being loaded into the ambulance.

In a statement, Midway Fire and Rescue reminded everyone to slow down when road conditions change for the worse, and also when approaching an emergency scene.

motor vehicle crash

