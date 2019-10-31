An 81-year old female pedestrian died after being hit by a car in East Trail on Wednesday. (Black Press file photo)

Woman pedestrian, 81, dies after Trail accident

The incident happened in East Trail on Wednesday afternoon

A Trail senior has died in hospital after she was hit by a car in East Trail on Wednesday.

The Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to the report of a collision between a car being driven by a 68-year-old Trail man and an elderly female pedestrian, also of Trail.

“The 81-year-old female pedestrian received injuries to her head, arm, and leg, and was transported to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported Thursday.

“The elderly female succumbed to her injuries approximately three hours after the incident occurred, while in hospital.”

The accident happened near the four-way stop intersection of Main Street and Second Avenue, by the Aquatic Centre.

West Kootenay Traffic Services is assisting the Trail RCMP with the investigation.

Trail Victim Services has been engaged with this sudden and tragic event and can be reached at 250.368.2184.

Victim Services provides support to community members when incidents like this occur and are available to speak to those who have questions or need support in regards to this tragedy.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. Ferries issues travel bans to aggressive, abusive passengers
Next story
Abbotsford teacher suspended for inappropriately touching students despite warning

Just Posted

Woman pedestrian, 81, dies after Trail accident

The incident happened in East Trail on Wednesday afternoon

Grand Forks Halloween party continues this week

Fireworks, a bonfire, haunted mazes and escapes rooms await

Border Bruins win weekend to extend win streak to four games

A last-minute goal by Elvis Slack saved the game on Saturday against the Columbia Valley Rockies

West Kootenay brought Cannings victory on election night

It was tight in vote-rich Okanagan, but NDP candidate pulled away here on election night

One person dead in Saturday single-vehicle accident

The incident occurred several kilometres northwest of Grand Forks on Saturday

The nutritionists’ case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

Knowing how to curb monstrous appetites without being the party pooper can be tricky

B.C. Attorney General warns trial lawyers about ICBC challenges

‘Be careful what you wish for,’ David Eby says of court restrictions

Abbotsford teacher suspended for inappropriately touching students despite warning

Three students said touching made them feel uncomforatable but wasn’t sexual in nature

Province has acted on 92% of wildfire, flood response recommendations

Ninety-nine of the 108 recommendations made in the Abbott-Chapman report have been acted on

Driver receives $1,500 fine for 2016 B.C. crash that killed girl, 15

Jacob Blanthorne initially faced 2 criminal offences for collision in Mission

Man dies following RCMP Taser incident in Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog and BC Coroners Service investigating

B.C. Ferries issues travel bans to aggressive, abusive passengers

Motorist ‘aggressively drove toward’ a ferry worker in one incident this month

Chemainus man charged after German shepherd found abandoned in woods, tied with cable

It’s a miracle one-year-old German Shepherd Hope survived

New steps in B.C. ride-hailing application could lead to three week delay

Changes were made to provide additional information

Most Read