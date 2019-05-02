Woman found dead in Montrose

Police arrested an adult male at the scene

One man has been arrested after a woman was found deceased in Montrose early Thursday morning.

Trail and Greater District RCMP were called to a residence in the village at approximately 1 a.m. on Thursday May 2.

According to the police release, upon attendance, officers discovered an adult female deceased.

“The death appeared to be suspicious and an adult male was arrested at the scene. South East District Major Crime has been called to assist and now has conduct of the investigation,” said the release.

The investigation is ongoing and police have no information to suggest that the greater public is at further risk.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call Trail RCMP at (250) 364-2566, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

No further information will be released at this time.

